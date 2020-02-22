Tsutsugo looked good while taking grounders at third base Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "He looked really comfortable over there," manager Kevin Cash said. "It's not the easiest setting, the turf is kind of matted down to where it's fast over there. Some of those guys that have been in camp the last couple years recognize that, but Yoshi did a good job."

Tsutsugo worked with both Cash and third-base coach Rodney Linares during the drills, The Rays have stated their intention to play the offseason import at multiple positions, and accordingly, Tsutsugo will also play in left field in Sunday's home opener against the Yankees before serving as the designated hitter Monday versus the Red Sox.