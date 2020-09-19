Tsutsugo, who went 2-for-5 with a triple and a run while hitting out of the leadoff spot in Friday's win over the Orioles, is due for more work out of the top of the order in the wake of Austin Meadows' (oblique) placement on the injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Japanese slugger has struggled to a .200 average and .314 on-base percentage this season, but perhaps a switch to the top of the order will help garner some momentum for him in the last few games of the season. Tsutsugo solid effort Friday marked his first multi-hit outing since last Friday against the Red Sox and brought his average back to the Mendoza Line for the first time since that contest as well.