Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tsutsugo isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Tsutsugo has gone just 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in the last four games. Austin Meadows will serve as the designated hitter Thursday with Manuel Margot starting in left field.
