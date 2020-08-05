site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-yoshi-tsutsugo-on-bench-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 5, 2020
at
3:03 pm ET 1 min read
Tsutsugo will sit Wednesday against Boston.
Tsutsugo is at least slightly more than a platoon option for the
Rays this season, though he's only started against two of the five lefties they've faced thus far. Mike Brosseau starts in left field Wednesday. More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.