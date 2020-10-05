Tsutsugo is out of the lineup Monday for Game 1 of the Rays' American League Divisional Series with the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Even with a right-hander (Gerrit Cole) on the bump for the Yankees, the lefty-swinging Tsutsugo will be relegated to a bench role while Yandy Diaz assumes designated-hitter duties. Diaz could end up seeing the majority of his starts at first base or third base during the series, but Tsutsugo may no longer find himself in the large side of a platoon at DH if Austin Meadows (oblique) is deemed ready to rejoin the lineup at any point.