Tsutsugo is not in the lineup for Sunday against the Blue Jays.
The 28-year-old started the first two games of the season and went 1-for-8 with a two-run home run, but he'll take a seat for the series finale. Jose Martinez will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Sunday.
