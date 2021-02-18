Tsutsugo, who struggled during his first season stateside in 2020 after a successful career in Japan, is a player who's likely to be scrutinized heavily in spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After inking a two-year, $12 million contract that also set back the Rays an additional $2.4 million in the form of a posting fee, the Japanese import limped to a .197/.314/.395 line across 184 plate appearances (51 games) during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Tsutsugo particularly struggled with adjusting to the velocity of MLB arms, seeing his strikeout rate bump up to 27.0 percent after he'd checked in with sub-20.0 percent figures in two of his last three seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball overseas. Tsutsugo did generate an impressive 14.1 percent walk rate and nearly half (14) of his 31 hits went for extra bases, so it wasn't necessarily a year altogether devoid of positives. Nevertheless, Tsutsugo now finds himself entering a contract year, and if he isn't able to muster appreciably better results over the course of what is expected to be a full 162-game season, it appears likely his time with the Rays will conclude after the coming campaign.