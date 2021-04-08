Tsutsugo went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss against the Red Sox.

Tsutsugo has endured a rough start to the season, and while he has recorded hits in back-to-back games, he has gone just 2-for-17 to begin his big-league career. He hit .318 (7-for-22) with two extra-base hits during spring training, but he hasn't been able to replicate those numbers during the first week of the regular season. It's still early, but he needs to bounce back quickly if he doesn't want to start losing playing time.