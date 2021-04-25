Tsutsugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Though the lefty-hitting Tsutsugo will be sitting out against a southpaw (Hyun-Jin Ryu), his opportunities to make regular starts against right-handed pitching could also be trending down. He's been included in the lineup only three times in the last 10 games, with the Rays' lefty-heavy schedule and the recent return of Kevin Kiermaier from the injured list having cost Tsutsugo at-bats. Manager Kevin Cash may prefer to have all four of his top outfielders -- Kiermaier, Austin Meadows, Randy Arozarena and Manuel Margot -- play regularly, with the odd man out likely starting over Tsutsugo at designated hitter in most games.