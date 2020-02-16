Tsutsugo, who arrived in camp Saturday, could be utilized in left field, at first base and as a designated hitter during his debut Rays campaignJuan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old import should certainly play a prominent role after signing a two-year, $12 million contract this offseason, and the team will utilize camp and spring training to see where he'll fit well defensively. Tsutsugo will have to make the usual adjustment to stateside baseball that other Japanese players have undergone, but the slugger is on record as stating he believes he'll only need the customary 40 exhibition at-bats he's traditionally logged during his career ahead of a regular season. Tsutsugo finished his 10-year career overseas with 205 home runs, 613 RBI, a .285 average and five Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star selections.