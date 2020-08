Tsutsugo went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, three walks and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Tsutsugo handed his club an early lead by clubbing a solo home run in the bottom of the second, and he showed excellent discipline at the plate by walking three times later on. The 28-year-old outfielder is slashing .178/.299/.370 with four home runs and 15 RBI over 24 contests this season.