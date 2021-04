Tsutsugo will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and bat seventh Wednesday against the Rangers.

Tsutsugo had been the Rays' primary leadoff option against right-handed pitching to begin the season, but he appears to have lost hold of that role after providing a .147/.216/.176 slash line through his first 38 plate appearances. For the second straight day, Tsutsugo will hit in the bottom half of the lineup, while Austin Meadows handles leadoff duties.