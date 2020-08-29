site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Tsutsugo is not in the starting lineup against the Marlins on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Tsutsugo will be sitting for the second time in three games as Austin Meadows will start Saturday's game as the designated hitter and Brandon Lowe will shift over to left field.
