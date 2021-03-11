Tsutsugo is slated to see some time at first base this coming season in addition to third base, left field and designated hitter, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Tsutsugo played first in the early days of his professional career in Japan, but he focused on the hot corner, left field and DH during his first season stateside in 2020. The 29-year-old stood out with a diving stop at first during Wednesday's game against the Twins, and the defensive versatility is about the only thing he has going for him thus far in spring training -- through six Grapefruit League games, Tsutsugo is hitting .091 (1-for-11) with an RBI, three walks and five strikeouts after slashing just .197/.314/.395 in 51 games last season.