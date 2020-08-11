site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tsutsugo isn't starting Tuesday against the Red Sox.
With southpaw Martin Perez on the mound for Boston, Tsutsugo will get a breather Tuesday. Jose Martinez will serve as the designated hitter, batting fourth.
