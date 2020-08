Tsutsugo is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Tsutsugo hits the bench for the second time in the last three games. He's hitting just .188 through his first 28 major-league games, though his overall .188/.320/.400 slash line is good for a respectable 101 wRC+. Randy Arozarena will be the designated hitter in his absence.