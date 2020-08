Tsutsugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

With a southpaw (Tommy Milone) on the mound for Baltimore, Rays manager Kevin Cash has elected to stock up on some extra right-handed bats in the series finale. As a result, two lefty-dominant hitters in Tsutsugo and Ji-Man Choi will take a seat, opening up starts in left field and at first base for Manuel Margot and Yandy Diaz, respectively.