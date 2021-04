Tsutsugo is not in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Tsutsugo will head back to the bench Friday after starting the past two games and going 2-for-9 with one walk, three RBI and one run. Austin Meadows will serve as the designated hitter while Manuel Margot takes his spot in the outfield versus Toronto lefty Steven Matz.