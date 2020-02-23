Tsutsugo made his debut for the Rays on Sunday, playing in left field and batting fifth, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Tsutsugo reached base twice, singling to center field and walking. He also looked solid in left field, hitting the cutoff man accurately on a couple of occasions. Earlier in camp, Tsutsugo drew praise for his defensive word at third base, so he appears prepared to deliver the versatility the Rays desired when they signed him this offseason.