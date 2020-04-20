Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Some trouble adjusting to velocity
Tsutsugo appeared to be further ahead defensively than in the batter's box before spring training was suspended, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The offseason import looked good in left field and was also holding his own at third base, certainly encouraging from a roster flexibility perspective. However, Topkin notes Tsutsugo also seemed to struggle at times with catching up to the offerings of some borderline hard throwers during Grapefruit League play, as average velocity is higher overall stateside than what the 28-year-old was accustomed to in Japan. It's worth noting Tsutsugo was known as a solid contact hitter during his first nine seasons in the Japan Central League, but he did strike out a career-high 141 times over 557 plage appearances during his final season there in 2019.
