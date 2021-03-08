Tsutsugo is 0-for-7 with two walks and an RBI across his first four Grapefruit League games.

The second-year Japanese import has played left field, designated hitter, first base and third base, as the Rays are making good on their stated intentions of testing the limits of Tsutsugo's defensive versatility. While his ability to slot into different spots on the field will certainly be a plus, Tsutsugo's meal ticket is ultimately his bat, which has yet to prove capable of consistently solve big-league arms.