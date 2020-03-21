The Rays have been pleased with Tsutsugo's progress in adjusting during his first spring training stateside, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Tsutsugo came into spring camp after a distinguished career in Japan, and the 28-year-old provided plenty of encouraging signs before spring training was paused that he was making progress toward adjusting to major-league arms. Tsutsugo does have a team-high 13 strikeouts in Grapefruit League play thus far, but he also drew three walks and laced both a double and a home run over 12 exhibitions. Additionally, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports manager Kevin Cash had previously indicated he was pleased with how the offseason acquisition was coming along. "He's done a really good job. Really, really good job overall," Cash said. "[I was] cautiously optimistic about how it would play out, because we bet on the guys that we already had, but it takes two to develop those relationships. I think he's done an awesome job [of] going out of his way and connecting with pitchers, position players and staff."