Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Team pleased with progress
The Rays have been pleased with Tsutsugo's progress in adjusting during his first spring training stateside, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Tsutsugo came into spring camp after a distinguished career in Japan, and the 28-year-old provided plenty of encouraging signs before spring training was paused that he was making progress toward adjusting to major-league arms. Tsutsugo does have a team-high 13 strikeouts in Grapefruit League play thus far, but he also drew three walks and laced both a double and a home run over 12 exhibitions. Additionally, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports manager Kevin Cash had previously indicated he was pleased with how the offseason acquisition was coming along. "He's done a really good job. Really, really good job overall," Cash said. "[I was] cautiously optimistic about how it would play out, because we bet on the guys that we already had, but it takes two to develop those relationships. I think he's done an awesome job [of] going out of his way and connecting with pitchers, position players and staff."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...