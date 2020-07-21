Tsutsugo isn't likely to hit out of the leadoff spot at the beginning of the season according to manager Kevin Cash, but the Japanese slugger will be in the "upper part of the lineup", Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Austin Meadows continues to recover from his previous positive COVID-19 test as Opening Day quickly approaches, and Tsutsugo does bring a left-handed power bat to the equation. The 28-year-old did generate an elevated 25.3 percent strikeout rate during his final NPB season in 2019, potentially making him a less-than-ideal candidate for a role at the very top of the order. Tustusugo does offer plenty of pop, however, so a slotting anywhere from the second to fifth spot in the lineup could prove to be a much better fit.