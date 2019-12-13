Rays' Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: Lands with Rays
Tsutsugo signed with the Rays for two years and approximately $12 million Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The slugger comes over from Japan after posting six straight seasons with an OPS of .899 or better. The 28-year-old is a defensively limited player, but he should be able to hit fairly well even after the step up in competition. The Rays have had success rotating through a group of similar above-average but not elite bats at the corner positions in the past, so Tsutsugo, a left-handed hitter, should have an opportunity to win at least a role on the large side of a platoon. Just how many at-bats he's set to receive may not become clear until the Rays' offseason moves are complete.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and Co....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Rendon gives Angels another stud bat
Rendon's expected power production is still a matter of speculation, but he won't be lacking...
-
Offseason Tracker: On Cole, Gregorius
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Cole should be No. 1 with Yankees
Gerrit Cole just agreed to the largest free agent deal for any pitcher in history. Scott White...
-
Count Strasburg among ace ranks?
The Nationals gave Strasburg historic money under the assumption he's an ace, but his ace standing...