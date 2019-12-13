Rays' Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: Lands with Rays

Tsutsugo signed with the Rays for two years and approximately $12 million Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The slugger comes over from Japan after posting six straight seasons with an OPS of .899 or better. The 28-year-old is a defensively limited player, but he should be able to hit fairly well even after the step up in competition. The Rays have had success rotating through a group of similar above-average but not elite bats at the corner positions in the past, so Tsutsugo, a left-handed hitter, should have an opportunity to win at least a role on the large side of a platoon. Just how many at-bats he's set to receive may not become clear until the Rays' offseason moves are complete.