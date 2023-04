Eflin (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Sunday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined the past couple weeks with lower-back tightness, but he'll only end up requiring a 15-day stint on the shelf. Eflin had a 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB in 11 frames across his first two starts prior to the injury. He could face some workload limitations in his return Sunday since he didn't make any rehab starts.