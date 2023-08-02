Eflin (12-6) earned the win Tuesday, allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Eflin showed no ill effects Tuesday after departing his previous start with knee discomfort, firing six scoreless innings against New York to earn his 12th win, tying him for the league lead. It was certainly the type of effort the Rays needed from Eflin after he allowed five runs in two of his previous three starts. The 29-year-old right-hander now sports a 3.46 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 121:17 K:BB across 21 starts (122.1 innings) this season. Eflin's currently lined up to face the Cardinals at home in his next outing.