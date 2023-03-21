Eflin threw 3.1 innings while allowing four earned runs on seven hits in Monday's Grapefruit League against Atlanta.

It wasn't an ideal outing from Eflin, and he has now allowed six earned runs across his last 7.1 innings of work during spring training. Neither he nor manager Kevin Cash were concerned however, as Eflin faced 16 batters and noted improved durability on the mound, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He has thrown more than 150 innings in a season only once in his career, though the Rays will be relying on him to provide consistent innings after their significant investment in him this offseason.