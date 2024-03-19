Eflin will start for the Rays on Opening Day, March 28 at home against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This had been widely assumed after Eflin turned in a career year in 2023, leading the team in innings pitched, wins and strikeouts. We now have confirmation that Eflin will start Opening Day, which lines him up for two starts on the season-opening homestand. The results this spring don't look good, but the right-hander has already built up to four innings and should be able to stretch out a bit more before he takes the hill in a game that counts.