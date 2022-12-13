Eflin's three-year, $40 million contract with the Rays was formally announced by the team Tuesday.
The surprise deal was reported at the beginning of the month and has now been made official. Eflin held a 4.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 65:15 K:BB ratio over 20 appearances -- 13 starts -- for the Phillies in 2022. He's battled chronic knee issues and his career numbers are rather pedestrian, but the Rays have earned the benefit of the doubt when they see something in a pitchers. It wouldn't be a surprise if they're able to coax a career year out of Eflin in 2023.