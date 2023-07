Eflin could potentially make his next scheduled start Tuesday versus the Yankees after an MRI on his left knee didn't show anything overly concerning, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eflin was forced to exit Wednesday's loss to the Marlins with left knee discomfort, but it looks like he's avoided any serious setbacks. The right-hander has had plenty of past knee issues, but the hope is that he will merely need rest and treatment and will be able to avoid the injured list.