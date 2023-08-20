Eflin improved to 13-7 with a win over the Angels in the second game of a twin bill Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

Neither team scored through three frames, but the Rays put six runs on the board between the fourth and fifth innings, and Eflin took advantage of the support. The right-hander allowed just one extra-base hit -- a Hunter Renfroe homer in the fifth frame -- and logged his 14th quality start of the campaign. He's won nine of those outings, helping to boost his season victory total to 13, tied for third-most in the majors. That's already a career-high mark for Eflin, whose previous best win total was 11 with the Phillies in 2018.