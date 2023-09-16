Eflin (15-8) allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Orioles.

In a pivotal series for the Rays, Eflin stepped up to deliver an excellent performance, marking the third time in his last 12 starts that he's managed to work at least seven innings. In that same span, he's allowed one or fewer earned runs on six occasions, a stretch that has helped him lock in a career-best year in nearly every statistical measure.