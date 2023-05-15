Eflin (5-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out nine.

Eflin was charged with four runs in the third inning on a pair of two-run homers from Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Rizzo. However, Eflin would eventually earn the win after the Rays scored five runs in the fifth and hung on for an 8-7 victory. The 29-year-old right-hander has now surrendered eight runs in his last two outings after allowing just seven runs in his first five starts this season. Eflin still sports a solid 3.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:5 K:BB through 40 innings on the campaign.