Eflin came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, giving up four runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

After keeping Toronto hitters in check the first time through the order, things went off the rails for Eflin in the fourth and fifth innings, putting the Rays in a 4-0 hole that they eventually climbed out of. The right-hander did manage to keep the ball in the yard, snapping a streak of four straight starts in which he'd served up a homer. Eflin will take a 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and stellar 44:4 K:BB through 59 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Royals.