Eflin did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings in a 4-2 win over St. Louis. He struck out eight.

Nolan Arenado's solo homer in the second inning accounted for the lone run against Eflin, who had to settle for a no-decision as the Rays couldn't pull ahead until the eighth. Eflin's held opponents to a run or fewer in four of his last five starts, pitching to a 2.25 ERA while issuing just two walks in that span (24 innings). The 29-year-old right-hander is 12-6 with a 3.34 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and a stellar 129:17 K:BB through 22 starts (129.1 innings) this season. Eflin's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Guardians this weekend in his next outing.