Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that he expects Eflin (back) to be sidelined for 2-to-4 week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eflin landed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a lower-back injury which he felt crop up toward the end of his last start. The right-hander said it feels similar to an injury which cost him two weeks last season. While the hope is that the absence will be similar in length this time around, his manager has allowed for the possibility for it to be a bit longer.