Eflin allowed two runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Cubs. He struck out three.

Eflin was sold Tuesday, holding Chicago to one run on a Christopher Morel homer through his first five innings. However, he'd ultimately depart with two outs in the sixth before the Rays' bullpen would allow an inherited runner to score. Eflin's now allowed four runs in 9.2 innings over two starts since returning from a brief stay on the injured list. Overall, he's 3-4 with a 4.06 ERA,1.15 WHIP and 50:4 K:BB across 12 starts (68.2 innings). Eflin's currently scheduled to face Atlanta on the road in his next outing.