Eflin (4-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Baltimore tallied three runs against Eflin in the third inning and another in the fourth, handing the 29-year-old right-hander his first loss of the season. It's also the first time Eflin has allowed more than three runs in a start this season. He still has a solid 2.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 35:4 K:BB through six starts (34 innings) in his first season with Tampa Bay. Eflin will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week against the Yankees.