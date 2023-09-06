Eflin did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over five innings against Boston. He struck out seven.

Eflin only managed to make it through five innings Tuesday after logging quality starts in five of his previous six outings. He's worked to a 2.97 ERA in his last seven starts, issuing just four walks in that span (39.1 innings). Overall, Eflin's 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 158:21 K:BB through 27 starts (155.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Mariners in his next outing.