Eflin (14-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out six.

Eflin wasn't at his best Sunday -- he's now allowed three runs over five innings in each of his last two starts. However, he did enough to earn his 14th win, tied for fifth-most in the league. Eflin's ERA now sits at 3.53 with a 1.05 WHIP and 164:23 K:BB across 28 starts (160.2 innings) this season. He's currently scheduled for a road matchup with the Orioles in his next outing.