Eflin (2-0) allowed three runs on nine hits over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win against Oakland.

Eflin was fairly efficient Friday, firing 60 of 82 pitches for strikes, including nine whiffs. Ryan Noda's solo shot in the third inning was the first homer he'd allowed this season. Eflin now has a strong 12:1 K:BB with a 3.27 ERA through 11 innings. He's projected to face the Red Sox at home next week.