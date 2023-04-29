Eflin didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the White Sox, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Facing Chicago for the second straight outing, Eflin served up solo homers to Andrew Vaughn in the first inning and Jake Burger in the second but otherwise was sharp, tossing 47 of 74 pitches for strikes before exiting with the score tied 2-2. Eflin has had an impressive beginning to his Rays tenure despite missing a couple turns in the rotation due to back trouble, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB through 21 innings. He'll look to run his record to 4-0 in his next start, likely to come next week in a home series against the Pirates.