Eflin struck out 10 and did not factor into the decision in Thursday's win over Angels. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk over five innings.

Eflin reached the double-digit strikeout mark for the third time this year. He has an active steak of seven straight starts allowing three runs or fewer, dating back Aug. 19. Over that span, Eflin is 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 50:6 K:BB over 40.1 innings. The 29-year-old has shined in his first season with Tampa Bay to a 3.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 182:24 K:BB over 172.2 innings. Assuming the Rays stick to their standard rotation, his next outing should be at Boston.