Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters before Monday's contest with the Reds that Eflin (back) lookd good in a bullpen session and is on track to start Sunday against the White sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eflin was placed on the injured list with tightness in his lower back on April 11, and will be eligible to come off the list Sunday against the White Sox. The right-hander had pitched well before the injury with a 3.27 ERA and 12:1 K:BB compiled over 11 innings.