Eflin (7-1) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over seven innings in a 6-3 victory over the Blue Jays.

Eflin didn't record a strikeout Thursday, but he was able to induce 13 groundouts, holding Toronto to just one run in the victory. Eflin has now won three consecutive outings while recording seven innings in his last two starts. The 29-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.17 with a 1.02 WHIP and an excellent 52:7 K:BB through nine starts (54 innings) in his first season with Tampa.