Eflin (10-5) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing five runs on seven hits in just three innings. He did not strike out or walk a batter in the outing.

Eflin was pulled after just 46 pitches in what was his shortest start of the season. He tied his season-high with seven hits allowed after the Royals pounced on him for one run in the first and four in the second while lacing three extra-base hits. Eflin had struck out at least five hitters in each of his last eight starts but wasn't fooling anyone Sunday, and actually recorded his second outing this year with zero strikeouts. He still holds a respectable 3.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 105:15 K:BB in 105.1 innings and will look to bounce back in what projects to be a home matchup against Baltimore.