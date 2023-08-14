Eflin (12-7) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk over three innings against Cleveland. He struck out three.

The Guardians were all over Eflin, who allowed multiple hits in each of his three innings including four extra-base hits, two of which left the yard. It's been a bit of an up and down bag for Eflin over his past six starts, allowing one or fewer runs over six or more innings in three of the appearances while allowing at least five runs over four or fewer innings in his other three games. He'll look for a rebound next weekend as he's lineup up for a road matchup with the Angels.