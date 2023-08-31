Eflin pitched 6.1 scoreless innings against Miami on Wednesday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out four batters in a no-decision.

Eflin was excellent in the outing, preventing the Marlins from putting on more than one baserunner in any inning. The right-hander notched his third straight quality start and was very efficient with just 69 pitches over 6.1 frames but had to settle for a no-decision since Miami starter Jesus Luzardo was nearly unhittable. Eflin lowered his season ERA to 3.40 with the standout start, and he's already set a career high with 13 victories. He's bounced back well from a three-inning, six-run dud against Cleveland on Aug. 13, posting a 1.47 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB over 18.1 frames over his subsequent three starts.