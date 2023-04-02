Eflin (1-0) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers.

Eflin took the mound for the first time in the regular season as a member of the Rays, and he delivered a strong performance. The lone earned run against him came in the fourth inning after he allowed a leadoff double. Otherwise, Eflin was in control and generated seven groundball outs along with 13 swinging strikes across 74 total pitches. The only downside to the outing was that the Rays pulled him early in the game, and that may not be likely to change moving forward given the team's preference to aggressively deploy its bullpen and limit its starters exposure to opposing lineups.