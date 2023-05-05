Eflin (4-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings against the Pirates. He struck out 10.

Eflin improved on his impressive start to 2023, picking up his fourth win in five starts and blanking the Pirates. The 29-year-old went over six innings for the first time in 2023 and set a new season high with 10 punchouts. Through 28.0 innings, Eflin holds a 2.25 ERA with a 31:3 K/BB. Though his strong start to 2023 has been unexpected given his 4.40 career ERA, it wouldn't be surprising for Eflin's success to continue considering the Rays have a knack for getting the best out of starting pitchers.